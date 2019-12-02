Image copyright SBNA Image caption Chloe Palmer, 19, suffered a brain injury in the crash and died six days later

The trial of a woman accused of causing death by dangerous driving after she pulled up on the hard shoulder of a motorway has been stopped.

Chloe Palmer, 19, who was a passenger in the car, died when another vehicle it on the M1 in 2017.

The car's driver Christalla Amphlett, 21, from Edgware, denies causing death by dangerous driving.

Judge Michael Simon told the jury at St Albans Crown Court "legal issues had arisen" which had to be resolved.

He said: "I have reached the decision I am going to have to discharge you today as jurors on this case."

Ms Palmer was killed in the accident which happened on 25 November 2017 near junction six of the motorway at Watford.

The trial began last week.