Image copyright Lauren Saunders-Love Image caption Jacqui Saunders-Love created her 3D sculptures in her study in Bedford using thick cartridge paper

A mother who cares for her disabled autistic son says creating 3D paper sculptures is her "escape".

Jacqui Saunders-Love, from Bedford, a fine artist and head of art at Mark Rutherford School in the town, said it was important for her "mental health".

When things get too "stressful" looking after Zack, 16, her artwork gives her a chance to "switch off", she said.

Finding "hidden gems" close to where she lives is her inspiration, she added.

Image copyright Jacqui Saunders-Love/The Panacea Chariatable Trust Image caption The Princess and The Pea bed is inspired by a cot that is on display at the Panacea Museum in Bedford

Image copyright Philip Halling/Jacqui Saunders Image caption Rushton Triangular Lodge in Northamptonshire was the inspiration for Snow White's castle

It is so important to take note of "your surroundings and look at them intently", she said.

She used her daily walks with her son as "a bit of an opportunity to look for things and to enjoy something".

"It gives you a whole different perspective," she said.

"Bedford has got lots to offer - it has many hidden gems."

They include a dairy building at Wrest Park in Silsoe, the Queen Anne Lodge at Old Warden, and Rushton Triangular Lodge in neighbouring Northamptonshire, which have inspired her to create a project called The Lives of Fairy Tales.

Image copyright Jacqui Saunders-Love Image caption She used trees to help her create a work based on the Brothers Grimm story The 12 Brothers

She sees them as "little stage sets" and wants to tell a story with the models she has made.

"They are a moment captured that you as an audience can then interpret and decide where to take it," she said.

So far she has finished seven of her 12-part series, which can take weeks to complete, and has used many fairy tales including Snow White, Rapunzel, Princess and the Pea, Sleeping Beauty and Hansel and Gretel.

Image copyright Jacqui Saunders-Love Image caption Hansel and Gretel's house is based on the dairy building at Wrest Park in Silsoe, Bedfordshire

"This is an escape. This totally absorbs me, so when you have a very stressful time it's a real opportunity to switch off and just focus on making that art," she added.

Her work is being exhibited in the Circus of Illustration exhibition at Bedford School from 10 January until 11 February.