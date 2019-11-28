Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Carol Morgan was repeatedly struck with a sharp and heavy instrument

A man and woman have been released on police bail after being arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in a shop nearly four decades ago.

The body of Carol Morgan, 36, was found at Morgan's Store in Linslade, Bedfordshire on 13 August 1981.

She was repeatedly struck with a sharp and heavy instrument, police said.

A 69-year-old man and 70-year-old woman from Brighton who were arrested on Wednesday have been bailed.

Police said inquires were continuing in Brighton and work was being carried out in the vicinity of the shop, close to Leighton Buzzard.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.