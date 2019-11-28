Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Anthony Bolden stabbed a shopkeeper 18 times as he robbed him in 2005

A man who was given three life sentences for trying to kill a shopkeeper has pleaded guilty to escaping from prison.

Anthony Bolden was last seen at HMP Spring Hill in Buckinghamshire on 30 May.

Bolden was on licence from another jail term when he stabbed a shopkeeper 18 times and swung a shovel at a police officer in 2005.

He has been remanded into custody and will be sentenced on 16 January.

Appearing via video link from Bedford Prison for a hearing at Luton Crown Court, he admitted assault with intent to rob and having a bladed article - a plastic knife - in Ampthill Road, Bedford, on 23 June.

He also admitted having an article with a blade or point in Engayne Avenue, Sandy, on 2 July.

Bolden pleaded guilty to attempted murder, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and robbery, in Surbiton in 2006. He was ordered to serve a minimum term of at least seven-and-a-half years.

Sentencing him at the time, Judge Jeremy Roberts described Bolden as a very considerable danger to the public.

HMP Spring Hill is a Category D open prison in Grendon Underwood, close to Aylesbury, with a capacity of 335 inmates.