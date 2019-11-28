Image copyright WGC cCntenary Foundation Image caption The new signs stand at the nine road entrances to Welwyn Garden City

Visitors to the UK's second garden city are being welcomed by new road signs featuring artwork celebrating one of its best-know sights.

They have been erected at road entrances to Welwyn Garden City as it prepares to mark its centenary.

The first of their kind in Hertfordshire, the signs depict a view of the town's Howardsgate, created by artist Richard O'Neill.

He said being chosen was his "proudest achievement this year".

Welwyn Garden City was founded by Sir Ebenezer Howard, who called for the creation of towns combining the advantages of both cities and the countryside while avoiding the disadvantages.

In 1919, following his first project, Letchworth Garden City, he bought land for a second town and in April 1920, the company Second Garden City Limited became Welwyn Garden City Limited.

'Prestigious honour'

O'Neill, from Yorkshire, who specialises in destination art, said he was "delighted" his picture had been chosen.

"I chose that view because I like the symmetry, and that's quite rare in city locations," he said.

"Little did I know when I drew that picture just how popular it would prove to be.

"I am really pleased to have been chosen for such a prestigious honour. It's my proudest achievement this year."

The project was delivered by the WGC Centenary Foundation's Gateways team, from an original idea by resident Alan Willison, with funding from the locality budgets of the town's four county councillors.

Former borough councillor Dr Dennis Lewis, the team's original leader, said: "[It is] a great idea and part of our heritage which will remain for posterity.

"It is important to recognise that our centenary in 2020 is not only 100 years of our town, but of a concept which has now spread across the world to become an international movement."