Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption The body of Carol Morgan was found at the shop she owned nearly four decades ago

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in a shop nearly four decades ago.

The body of Carol Morgan, 36, was found at Morgan's Store in Linslade, near Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire on 13 August 1981.

She was repeatedly struck with a sharp and heavy instrument, police said.

A 69-year-old man and 70-year-old woman from Brighton have been arrested and are in custody.

Police said they would be carrying out additional work in the vicinity of the shop and in Brighton.

Det Insp Jerry Waite, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "I hope that with the passage of time, anyone who now feels able to come forward with any information has the confidence to do so. Any details, no matter how small, could be vital."