Image copyright Central Bedfordshire Council Image caption The renovated facility, now called The Dunstable Centre, opened on 3 June, but without the swimming pools

The swimming pools at a £20.1m leisure centre are to reopen, two and a half years after they closed for refurbishment.

Dunstable Leisure Centre shut in June 2017 but reopened in June, without the six-lane facility and 12.5m (41ft) learning pool.

The delays were blamed on tiling problems. with the extra cost being met by the contractor Wates Construction.

The pools will reopen on 23 December, Central Bedfordshire Council said.

The new building, called The Dunstable Centre, includes a gym, leisure facilities, a creche, cafe, Citizens Advice offices and the town's library.

Image caption The leisure centre, next to the Grove Theatre and BBC Three Counties Radio, had originally been due to reopen last winter

It is run by Stevenage Leisure Limited on behalf of the council.