A man who hurled a rock at his victim causing fatal brain damage has been jailed.

Ricky Ward, 40, of Langford Drive, Luton, confronted John Stanley after he appeared in his driveway and started acting aggressively.

Mr Stanley, of Handcross Road, suffered serious head injuries in the fight, including a cracked skull, and died in hospital.

Ward was convicted of manslaughter in October and was jailed for three years.

During the trial, Luton Crown Court heard, Mr Stanley threw a 2.5kg (5lb 8oz) rock at Ward that during the fight in Mangrove Road in Luton on 24 April, the same one Ward hurled back at him.

It is thought there was tension between the two men after Mr Stanley allegedly made a derogatory comment about Ward's partner, the court heard.

The court heard that Ward had seven previous convictions for 17 offences.

Prosecutor Michael Roques said: "It amounted to him (Ward) acting in retaliation and not self-defence. We understand it is an unusual set of circumstances. At some stages independent witnesses describe Stanley as the aggressor."

Mr Stanley's widow Lorraine said in a victim impact statement that her heart had been "ripped out".

She also praised her husband as a "caring and loving husband".

Mr Martin Hicks QC, representing Ward, said his client's action was "a momentary lapse" and that he "was reckless in the heat of the moment".

Judge Lynn Tayton QC said she accepted Ward was genuinely remorseful, but only immediate custody could be justified.