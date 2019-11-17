Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The man was struck by the car on Lanford Road in Henlow shortly after 17:30 GMT

A pedestrian was killed when a car hit him in the street.

The man, who was aged in his 50s, was fatally injured at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday on Langford Road in Henlow, Bedfordshire, police said.

He was confirmed dead at the scene. The driver is co-operating with officers in their investigations.

The collision took place between the turnings for Edworth Road and Newtown. Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.