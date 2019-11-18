Image caption Wycombe Leisure Centre car park needs "essential maintenance", according to a notice outside

A car park where a man fell and died has to close every time rain is forecast over safety concerns.

Harry Carter, 85, died a week after slipping and hitting his head at Wycombe Leisure Centre car park in Buckinghamshire in December.

A coroner asked for the conclusions of a council report to be considered over the car park's future safety plans.

Wycombe District Council said it was a "precautionary measure" to close the car park in inclement weather.

The BBC has contacted Places Leisure, which runs the leisure centre, for comment.

Mr Carter died on 9 December at the John Radcliffe Hospital from injuries sustained from the fall on the morning of 2 December, and an inquest jury in June found his death was accidental.

Following the coroner's request the council said: "In the short term, thorough and repeated cleaning has been carried out.

"In the medium term, following on from this thorough cleaning, additional treatment is being commissioned and arrangements are being made for this work to be carried out."

Image caption The notice outside the car park

The joint notice by the council and Places Leisure outside the closed car park said that "essential maintenance" was required.

It advised the affected public to use the nearby park-and-ride free of charge.

The council has not responded to further questions from the BBC, including what the planned long-term solution was and how much the works would cost.

An organiser from Wycombe's 50 Plus group told BBC Three Counties Radio the situation had "definitely" affected the number of people coming to activities she runs.

She said the situation was "horrendous" and the alternative parking provision at the park and ride had got "worse and worse" as a result.