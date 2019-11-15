Man stabbed in 'appalling alleyway attack' in Luton
- 15 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been found seriously injured in an alleyway after being stabbed in an "appalling attack", police have said.
The victim was found in Inkerman Street, Luton, at about 01:00 GMT and taken to hospital.
Bedfordshire Police said the offenders were described as "a group of four of five men, believed to be Asian".
The force said the offenders drove away from the scene in a silver Insignia. It has appealed for witnesses.