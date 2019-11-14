Image copyright Google Image caption Much of Flitwick was without water on Thursday morning

A burst water main has left a much of town without water, a water company has said.

Anglian Water said it was working to repair a main on Steppingley Road in Flitwick, Bedfordshire on Thursday morning.

It has caused a number of properties in the area to experience a loss of supply or reduction in water pressure, the company said.

Four schools have announced they will not be open.

Woodland Middle School, Flitwick Lower School, Kingsmoor Lower School and Templefield Lower School are all closed.

Woodland tweeted that it had "no toilets, no drinking or cooking facilities".

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "Our teams are currently re-routing water in the network and supplying tankers to the area to return supply to customers while we carry out work to repair the damaged pipe.

"Three-way traffic lights will shortly be in place to allow our teams to make the necessary repairs to the pipe and the damaged road surface as quickly, and as safely, as possible.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and we'd like to thank local residents and road users for their patience while we complete this vital work."