Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit by a car on the northbound carriageway between Hoddesdon and Hailey

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the A10.

Police said a "young man" was hit by a grey Land Rover Freelander on the northbound carriageway between Hoddesdon and Hailey, Hertfordshire, just after 19:00 GMT on Wednesday and died at the scene.

The road was closed overnight for investigation but has since reopened.

Hertfordshire Police said it was working to "establish the exact circumstances" of the collision.

PC Neil Crosier said: "We'd like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events prior to it.

"We'd especially ask motorists who may have been in the area around the time of the collision with dashcams to review the footage and call us if they believe they have information that could assist our inquiries."