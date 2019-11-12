Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was knocked to the ground by a car and then stabbed as she walked into The Chase in Marlow

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was hit by a car and stabbed.

It happened at about 18:00 GMT on Monday as the 48-year-old victim walked into The Chase from Wiltshire Road in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

The victim managed to call for help and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was taken into police custody.

Det Insp Stephen Fox, from Thames Valley Police, said: "This was a violent incident which was highly distressing for the victim.

"I understand this will cause concern in the community but I would like to reassure people that at present there is no pervading risk.

"We have made an arrest and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection to the offence."

The force appealed for anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV to contact officers.