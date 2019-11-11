Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Six men were sentenced at Luton Crown Court

Five football hooligans have been jailed for their part in a pre-arranged brawl with rival supporters.

All pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court to violent disorder in the Bedfordshire town in August 2018 before a match between the Hatters and Southend United.

They received sentences of between eight and 31 months plus a total of 47 years of football banning orders.

A sixth man received a suspended sentence.

The court heard the violence broke out in the town centre close to the railway station shortly before kick-off in the Football League fixture on 21 August.

A group of between 30 and 40 Luton Town Football Club supporters had gathered in a pub near the station waiting for a train to arrive that they knew contained Southend supporters.

Kicks and punches were thrown as two special constables tried to keep the two groups apart.

'Enjoy violence'

Prosecutor Thomas Godfrey told the court the clash had all the "hallmarks" of being "orchestrated" and arranged in advance.

He said at least a dozen men had been involved and it was "blatant football hooliganism in broad daylight".

Judge Mark Bishop told the ringleader of the Luton group, Sam Tripcony: "You are not a real supporter at all.

"What you are interested in is using these occasions for recreational violence.

"You told probation you enjoy violence, and the public need protection from you."

The six men - all Luton fans - were subject to the following jail terms and bans:

Sam Tripcony, 33, of Clifton Road, Luton - 31 months, 10-year football banning order

Mark Broome, 30, of Orchid Drive, Hemel Hempstead - two years, 10-year banning order

Dean Madden, 24, of Thomas Court, Farley Fields, Luton - 18 months, seven-year banning order

Lewis Riches, 22, of Watling Gardens, Dunstable - nine months, six-year banning order

Callum Horgan, 23, of Brewers Hill Road, Dunstable - eight months, six-year banning order

Callum Black, 19, of Portobello Close, Barton le Clay - nine months in a Young Offenders Institution, suspended for 18 months and a five-year banning order

The banning orders mean they cannot attend any club games or international fixtures in the UK or follow England abroad.

In addition, the men cannot go into Luton town centre when the club are playing at home or go to any town or city where the team are playing an away match.