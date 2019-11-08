Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in Carlton Crescent with "serious knife wounds and gunshot injuries", police said

Two people have been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot and stabbed.

Officers were called to Carlton Crescent in Luton at about 02:00 GMT on 31 October.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a "serious but stable condition", police said.

Two men, aged 21 and 28, have been charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody. Two other arrested men have been released on bail.

Bedfordshire Police believes it was a targeted attack and is appealing for anyone with information, mobile or CCTV footage to contact officers.