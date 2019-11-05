Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Harper Denton died in hospital after she was found at a house in Wixams, close to Bedford in June 2018

A dad with a history of violence has been found guilty of murdering his eight-week-old daughter.

Kevin Eves smothered Harper Denton and left her with 34 rib fractures and a fractured skull in June 2018, the Old Bailey heard.

The 37-year-old was jailed for nine years in 2006 for causing grievous bodily harm with intent and wilfully assaulting a toddler.

Eves, from Wixams, near Bedford, will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Mr Eves told the court he awoke to find Harper was purple and cold to the touch, claiming her injuries were caused by his attempts to resuscitate her.

However, jurors heard the fractures were inflicted during at least three separate assaults in the three weeks before Harper's death.

Twelve years earlier, Eves - then known as Forbes - seriously injured a child in his care.

The boy suffered "life-threatening" head injuries and fractures to the elbow.

Eves claimed he had fallen from a washing machine but a court heard the child's injuries were consistent with him being "swung forcefully by the arms" so that his head hit "a surface such as the floor or a wall".