Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption William Taylor was reported missing by his lodger on 4 June 2018

The estranged wife of a wealthy farmer has been found guilty of murdering him.

Angela Taylor and her partner Paul Cannon shared "a venomous hatred" for William Taylor as he would not divorce her, St Albans Crown Court heard.

The 69-year-old's skeletal remains were found waist-deep in mud by a passing fisherman near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, in February, eight months after he was reported missing.

Taylor and Cannon were both convicted of murder and arson.

The pair will be sentenced on Friday and Judge Michael Kay QC told them: "There is only once sentence that can be passed and it will be a life sentence."

Gwyn Griffiths, 60, a colleague of Mr Cannon, was cleared of conspiracy to murder.

Mr Taylor was reported missing by his lodger on 4 June 2018. Several days before he went missing his Land Rover was found burned out.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption William Taylor's body was found close to his estranged wife's home

Taylor and Cannon fantasised about killing Mr Taylor, who was known as Bill, in explicit messages sent to each other on WhatsApp, their trial heard.

Messages read in court spoke about "the best way" to kill the farmer and hurt his family. They included references to pickaxes, chainsaws and barbed wire.

Various scenarios were discussed in the messages and Taylor described them as "a turn-on".

On the night Mr Taylor disappeared, Cannon sent a message which said: "Just watching Kill Bill 2 lol."

Mr Cannon told police officers: "Messages between Angela and me related to no more than fantasy and banter of an extreme nature."

Angela Taylor said she had sent the messages "out of frustration" as Mr Taylor was "getting on her nerves".