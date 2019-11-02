Image caption Millie Creasy died on 5 August after suffering an "unsurvivable" brain injury

A hospital has been criticised over the death of a seven-year-old girl who was sent home after a seizure.

Millie Creasy was admitted to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital "immediately after the seizure" in July 2018 but was later discharged, a coroner said.

Millie was readmitted to the hospital four hours later but she had suffered an "unsurvivable" brain injury.

In a prevention of future deaths report, coroner Emma Whiting said an earlier diagnosis could have saved her.

The Luton and Dunstable NHS Trust has been contacted for comment.

Ms Whitting, senior coroner for Bedfordshire and Luton, said in the Regulation 28 report that Millie "suffered a prolonged 30-minute seizure at home" between 13:40 and 14:10 on 31 July 2018.

She was treated for a "suspected infection" at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital's emergency department before being transferred to the paediatric assessment unit for "ongoing management and further investigations", the report said.

Ms Whitting said Millie was discharged at 20:40 after being clinically assessed, but no additional neurological observations took place.

Image caption Coroner Emma Whiting said an earlier diagnosis could have saved Millie

Millie was readmitted to the paediatric unit at 00:30 on 1 August after her condition deteriorated.

She was "still awaiting a senior clinical review" when she suffered the brain injury, Ms Whitting said.

"Although she was subsequently transferred to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at St Mary's Hospital, her brain injury was recognised as unsurvivable," she added.

Millie died four days later, on 5 August.

Ms Whitting said Millie's "chances of survival" could have been "improved" if her condition had been identified earlier.

She said she was concerned the "potential need" for strategies to treat the condition were not considered by the Luton and Dunstable NHS Trust.