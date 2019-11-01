Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ben Gillham-Rice (left) died from a knife wound to the chest and Dom Ansah (right) was killed by a stab wound to the back

A third person has been charged with murder over the deaths of two 17-year-olds who were stabbed at a house party.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice were attacked at a birthday party in Milton Keynes on 19 October.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of murder and is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court.

He has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Two males were seriously injured in the incident.

Charlie Chandler, 21, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, and Earl Bevans, 22, of no fixed abode, have also been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and released under investigation.