Police officers remain at the scene in Carlton Crescent

A man has been shot and stabbed in what police believe is a "targeted incident".

Officers were called to Carlton Crescent in Luton at about 02:00 GMT and found the man with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a "serious condition".

Bedfordshire Police said detectives were trying to trace a silver car "seen driving away from the vicinity of the incident".

Det Insp Iain Macpherson said: "We have launched an investigation, and believe at this time this was a targeted incident."

He said public safety was the force's priority and appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.

"We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area, or saw a silver car around the time of the incident," he said.

"We are appealing for any mobile phone, or dashcam footage of the area, as this could help our inquiries."