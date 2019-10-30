Beaconsfield murder probe: 'No third-party involvement'
- 30 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have found "no evidence of third-party involvement" in the death of a woman which sparked an arrests of someone on suspicion of murder.
The woman, in her 40s, was found dead at a property in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, on Tuesday morning.
A 44-year-old man was arrested, but after a post-mortem examination on Wednesday he was released with no further action.
Police said a coroner's investigation will now take place.