Image caption Natalie Seymour had quit her job to go travelling

The death of a British backpacker at a hostel in Cambodia was caused by liver damage, an inquest has heard.

Natalie Seymour, 22, from Shefford, in Bedfordshire was found dead in the city of Kampot with her Canadian friend Abbey Gail Amisola, 27, in 2017.

The hearing was told they had bought an unknown over-the-counter drug to treat severe sickness and diarrhoea because there was no hospital nearby.

The coroner in Hatfield recorded an open verdict.

Ms Seymour fell ill within hours of arriving in the remote region and and was taken by a villager to a doctor but was unconscious by the time they arrived and was returned to the hostel.

She had messaged her mother in the UK to say she was not feeling well and had searched the internet about stomach cramps and chest pains from vomiting so much.

They were found dead by hostel staff hours later.

Image copyright Google Image caption The pair were found dead at a hostel popular with backpackers in the southern city of Kampot

She had flown to Cambodia to meet up with Ms Amisola, who she had met a year earlier in Bali, and had been in the country for six days.

The inquest heard she had quit her job as an accounts manager, had a one-way ticket, and did not know when she would be returning home.

Hertfordshire Police examined the details of her death and found "no evidence of foul play".

The coroner was told when the inquest was first opened in 2018, the cause of her death could not be determined.

But Dr Rajiv Swamy, who carried out the post-mortem examination, told Tuesday's inquest there was evidence of liver damage that was sometimes caused by taking medication like paracetamol or anti-convulsants.

He said a condition called "idiopathic hepatotoxic micro vesicular steatosis" was the cause of death.