Beds, Herts & Bucks

Beaconsfield murder arrest after woman found dead

  • 29 October 2019
Hyde Green Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was found dead in Hyde Green, Beaconsfield on Tuesday morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman which police are treating as "unexplained".

The woman, in her 40s, was found dead at a property in Hyde Green, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, at about 06:15 GMT.

Det Ch Supt, Ian Hunter, said the force was "trying to establish exactly how this woman has died".

A 44-year-old man from Beaconsfield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Police believe the death to be an "isolated" incident.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites