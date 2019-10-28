Watford car crash stabbing: Four more men arrested
Four more men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who died from stab wounds following a three-car crash.
Luke O'Connell, 26, was found at about 03:00 BST on 31 August in Gammons Lane, Watford, and died in hospital.
The men, aged 22, 24, 31, and 48, and all from Watford, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Four men have previously been charged with murder and are due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on 3 December.
They are:
- Shahnavaz Azad, 27, of Nicholas Close, Watford
- Mohammed Haroon Azad, 21, of Nicholas Close, Watford
- Aamir Mustafa, 22, of St George's Road, Watford
- Hamza Shah, 19, of Hagden Lane, Watford
A 25-year-old man from Watford has also been charged with assisting an offender.
He has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear before St Albans Magistrates' Court on 15 November.
A 19-year-old woman from Watford, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been summonsed to appear at the same court on the same date.