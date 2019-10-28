Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Luke O'Connell was found with stab wounds in the early hours on 31 August

Four more men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who died from stab wounds following a three-car crash.

Luke O'Connell, 26, was found at about 03:00 BST on 31 August in Gammons Lane, Watford, and died in hospital.

The men, aged 22, 24, 31, and 48, and all from Watford, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Four men have previously been charged with murder and are due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on 3 December.

They are:

Shahnavaz Azad, 27, of Nicholas Close, Watford

Mohammed Haroon Azad, 21, of Nicholas Close, Watford

Aamir Mustafa, 22, of St George's Road, Watford

Hamza Shah, 19, of Hagden Lane, Watford

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Mr O'Connell was found following a three-car crash in Watford

A 25-year-old man from Watford has also been charged with assisting an offender.

He has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear before St Albans Magistrates' Court on 15 November.

A 19-year-old woman from Watford, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been summonsed to appear at the same court on the same date.