Image caption Soheil Mumtaz died five days after an attack in Luton in April 2001

A man who was on the run for 18 years has pleaded guilty to a so-called honour killing.

Tabraz Mohammed, 39, has admitted murdering Soheil Mumtaz, 24, after he made advances towards his sister.

Mr Mumtaz was repeatedly hit over the head with a hammer on Kenilworth Road, Luton, on 4 April 2001.

Mohammed was extradited from the US to the UK in August and is due to be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on 3 December.

Mr Mumtaz is believed to have worked with Mohammed's sister at a biscuit factory in Luton. He died five days after the attack which took place near his home.

Mohammed pleaded guilty to murder at the Old Bailey. His address was given as Southwood State Prison, New Jersey.

There were angry shouts from the public gallery as Mohammed was remanded in custody.