Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ben Gillham-Rice (left) died from a knife wound to the chest and Dom Ansah (right) was killed by a stab wound to the back

A man accused of murdering two teenagers who were stabbed to death at a house party has appeared in court.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, died after being attacked at a birthday party in Milton Keynes on Saturday. Two other males were seriously injured.

Charlie Chandler, 21, of Bletchley, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court.

Mr Chandler, of Fitzwilliam Street, is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday.

Thames Valley Police has also arrested a 22-year-old man from Milton Keynes on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the stabbings.

Another 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man suffered stab injuries.