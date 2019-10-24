Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ben Gillham-Rice (left) and Dom Ansah (right) were stabbed to death at a house party on Saturday

A man has been charged with murdering two teenagers who were stabbed to death at a house party.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, were attacked in Archford Croft, Milton Keynes, on Saturday.

Charlie Chandler, 21, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police said Mr Chandler was due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A 22-year-old man from Milton Keynes remains in police custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Image caption The boys were stabbed in Archford Croft in Milton Keynes

Post-mortem examinations concluded Dom died from a stab wound to the back and Ben's cause of death was a knife wound to the chest.

A 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man also suffered stab injuries.