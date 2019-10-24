Two arrests after people jump out of lorry near Luton Airport
- 24 October 2019
Two people have been arrested after people were seen jumping from a lorry close to Luton Airport.
It happened on Kimpton Road in the town at about 10:30 BST.
Bedfordshire Police did not say how many people were believed to be in the lorry but said two people had been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences. The driver was not detained.
It comes a day after the bodies of 39 Chinese people were found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex.