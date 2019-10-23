Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Ben Gillham-Rice (left) and Dom Ansah (right) were stabbed to death at a house party on Saturday

Two teenage boys killed at a house party died after being stabbed in the back and chest, police have confirmed.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, were attacked at a birthday party in Archford Croft, Milton Keynes, on Saturday.

Post-mortem examinations concluded Dom died from a stab wound to the back and Ben's cause of death was a knife wound to the chest.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder.

The families of both boys have released tributes to them.

Dom's relatives said he was "loved and cherished by his family and friends".

"Our loveable, cheeky son, Dom, was the light of the family's life and the other half to Holly, his twin sister, who is only half the person she will ever be now that Dom has gone.

"Dom had big hopes and dreams for his future, which he will now never get to fulfil."

Ben's family described him as a "gentle giant with the most caring and loving nature you could have ever asked for".

"We all as a family are blessed to have had our loving, funny, ambitious Benny Boy in our lives for the 17 years, and we are so devastated that he has gone," they said.

Image caption The boys were stabbed at a house party in Archford Croft in Milton Keynes

Det Ch Supt Ian Hunter of Thames Valley Police said: "Two families are grieving the loss of a loved one, and we are resolute in our determination to bring all of the offenders to justice.

"I again would like to say, to those who are responsible, we know who we are looking for and we will find you, however long it takes."

The force previously said the stabbings were part of a "targeted attack" and the culprits "wore face coverings" when they arrived at the party uninvited.

Image caption Family members visited the scene on Sunday to leave flowers

The man in custody has also been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder after another 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were hurt and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have been granted more time to question the suspect.