A tunnel on the A1(M) has been closed in both directions due to a power failure.

The Hatfield Tunnel in Hertfordshire, between junctions three for St Albans and junction four for Hatfield, was shut on Monday morning for safety reasons, Highways England said.

The power cut means safety features will not be able to operate in the event of an emergency.

Drivers are being warned to expect severe delays.

There is no indication yet as to when the tunnel will re-open, but engineers are on site, according to Highways England.

The A1(M) is currently closed northbound between junctions three and four, while the southbound carriageway is shut between junctions four and two for south Hatfield.

The tunnel has been closed "as a precaution" because features such as smoke ventilation systems, cross tunnel doors and emergency lighting would not work if they were needed, Highways England said.

UK Power Networks says the closure is not connected to a power cut which happened at about 22:30 BST on Sunday in the Hatfield and St Albans area which affected several thousand properties.