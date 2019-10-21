Image caption The victims were stabbed at a house party in Milton Keynes

The deaths of two 17-year-old boys stabbed at a house party have been labelled "senseless" by those paying tribute to the victims.

The boys, who were stabbed in Archford Croft, Milton Keynes, at about midnight on Saturday, have been named locally as Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice.

One of the boys died at the scene and the other in hospital.

Thames Valley Police said no arrests had been made in the double murder inquiry.

A 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were also hurt and were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, the force said.

On Facebook, Diane Ackah-Sanzah, addressed Mr Ansah's family and said: "This is so senseless... I am truly heartbroken for you."

Wendy Ince said: "Shocked to hear of the senseless loss of your boy ... thinking of you at this awful time" and Kevin Amoakuh said "So sad, so painful, so untimely".

Image copyright sbna Image caption Forensic searches have taken place in the cu-de-sac

Det Ch Supt Ian Hunter said the stabbings happened "at a private house party" and those involved in the violence "are all likely to have known each other".

A neighbour said she believed the gathering was a party for a teenage girl living in the house, while others said a birthday banner had been hanging at the door earlier in the evening.

Officers are expected to remain at the scene, which is in a cul-de-sac on a housing estate in the Emerson Valley area, for several days.

Stains of what appeared to be blood could be seen on the front door of a house inside the police cordon.

Image caption Family members visited the scene on Sunday to leave flowers

Two of Dom Ansah's cousins laid flowers at the cordon on Sunday afternoon.

"He's come here with his long-time best friend since childhood, comes to a party and both of their lives just got ripped away from them," said one, who did not give her name.

"He was just so respectful to like his family and friends. Many, many people's hearts are broken."

Det Ch Supt Hunter appealed for "anyone who has any information which could help with our inquiries or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity" to come forward.