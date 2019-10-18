Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Peter Farquhar changed his will after Benjamin Field (left) duped him into a fake relationship

A churchwarden who murdered an author to inherit his estate has been jailed for a minimum of 36 years.

Benjamin Field, 28, duped 69-year-old Peter Farquhar into a fake relationship to get him to change his will.

Mr Farquhar died in the Buckinghamshire village of Maids Moreton in October 2015 and Field tried to make his death look like an accident or suicide.

The Baptist minister's son was found guilty of murder at Oxford Crown Court in August.

Field was also accused of plotting to kill Mr Farquhar's neighbour Ann Moore-Martin, 83, but was found not guilty.

Miss Moore-Martin was also seduced into a fake relationship with Field. She died from natural causes in May 2017.

University lecturer Mr Farquhar and Field had undergone a "betrothal" ceremony while the trial heard Field and retired headmistress Miss Moore-Martin had a sexual relationship.