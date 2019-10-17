Image copyright Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Fishpool Street is one of the oldest roads in St Albans

A car has crashed into a Grade II-listed building, causing what police described as "significant damage".

The Volkswagen hit the property in Fishpool Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire, just before 08:10 BST on Thursday.

A fire crew attended but no-one is reported to have been injured, and a structural engineer was called to assess the building.

St Albans Council said it was a "dangerous structure".

A spokesman said a temporary prop, due to be made permanent by the end of the day, had been put in place.

The current city of St Albans grew from the site of Verulamium, the third-largest city in Roman Britain

Fishpool Street, close to the city centre, is one of its oldest roads, first documented in about 1250.

It was originally part of a medieval route from London to Chester and the current buildings date from the 16th and 17th Centuries.