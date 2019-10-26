Image copyright Nick Illott Image caption Llian and James Cannon were married on 30 October 2015, and both worked for the police

The widow of a man who died suddenly and unexpectedly on his brother's stag weekend has said she wants to ensure no-one "suffers" like she has.

Llian Cannon, from St Neots, Cambridgeshire, hopes to raise awareness of aortic dissection after it caused PC James Cannon's death.

Being treated "in time" was critical, she said.

The 36-year-old father-of-two and Bedfordshire Police officer was in Birmingham when he became unwell.

Image copyright Llian Cannon Image caption Llian Cannon said Jamie was most happy when he could spend time with her and their two boys, Stanley (left) and Freddie (right)

Mrs Cannon, 34, who works for Cambridgeshire Police, said Jamie, as she calls him, was a "brilliant dad, husband and a great police officer" who doted on their two sons, Freddie, six and Stanley, three.

"His favourite thing to do on a night off was to be at home", she said.

He was away for the night on 15 December to celebrate his brother Matthew's forthcoming wedding.

"It wasn't your typical alcohol-fuelled stag do as his brother doesn't drink", she said.

They had gone out for a meal and were at a Madness concert when PC Cannon developed a migraine and returned to his hotel to rest.

He phoned her at 21:55 GMT, telling her he was going to try to sleep and would be home in the morning.

Image copyright Llian Cannon Image caption Llian Cannon attended her brother-in-law's wedding in April after it was postponed from 28 December

But he was taken to hospital with chest pains, and she next saw him as doctors were trying to resuscitate him.

His death from a ruptured dissecting aortic aneurysm was completely unexpected.

Mrs Cannon now wants anyone who presents at accident and emergency with symptoms like her husband's to get a "CT scan" so they can be "operated on as soon as possible."

"I just don't want anyone else to suffer like I am. I just want to do what I can," she said.

Aortic dissection

Aortic dissection involves a tear in the aorta, the body's largest artery, which carries blood from the heart to the brain, limbs and vital organs

It affects about 4,000 people a year in the UK

It kills more people in the UK than road traffic accidents

The only way of diagnosing the condition is via a CT scan

Source: Think Aorta

Catherine Fowler, vice-chair of Aortic Dissection Awareness, said: "This is a treatable condition which, when detected and treated appropriately, has a survival rate of 70%.

"No innovation required - just education to 'think aorta' and rapid access to a CT scan, then transfer for treatment."

A football match is being held at Eynesbury Rovers, St Neots, on Sunday between friends and family of PC Cannon and Bedfordshire Police.

Image copyright Llian Cannon Image caption Jamie and Llian Cannon, pictured at a Foo Fighters concert, enjoyed watching live music together