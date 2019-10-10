Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Officers were called by a member of the public to woodland at Norton Green on Saturday

Human remains that could be those of murdered student midwife Joy Morgan are female, police have said.

A body was found in woodland in Stevenage on Saturday by members of the public.

A post-mortem examination took place on Tuesday and formal identification is expected on Friday.

Ms Morgan, 20, was murdered by Shohfah-El Israel but her body has never been found. She was last seen in December and was reported missing in February.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Joy Morgan was a student midwife at the University of Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Police said officers were called to reports of a suspected human body found in woodland at Chadwell Road, Norton Green.

On Monday, a spokesman for the force said it was "too early to say" if it was Ms Morgan but it was "a line of inquiry". He added that her family had been made aware.

The student, who lived in Hatfield where she was studying at the University of Hertfordshire, was last seen on Boxing Day at a church event in Ilford.

She was reported missing on 7 February after failing to return to her studies.

Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, north-west London, a fellow worshipper at the Israel United In Christ church, was found guilty of her murder at Reading Crown Court in August.