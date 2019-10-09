Image copyright PA Image caption The hearing found the officer had breached standards of professional behaviour

A police officer who made inappropriate comments to seven female colleagues on social media committed gross misconduct, a hearing has found.

PC Damian Ratcliffe, who has now resigned from Bedfordshire Police, pestered six officers between December 2016 and May this year.

He was moved to a back office role at Luton Police Station while his actions were investigated.

The officer then made further comments to a member of police staff in May.

PC Ratcliffe continued his behaviour despite the women asking him to stop.

'Completely unacceptable'

He resigned on the day he was due to be suspended in July, but a decision made in 2017 means that all gross misconduct cases must continue to their conclusion.

A hearing at Bedfordshire Police HQ in Kempston found the officer, who did not attend the hearing, had breached standards of professional behaviour for authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said: "Damian Ratcliffe's actions were completely unacceptable and have no place in society - let alone within policing.

"We expect our officers and staff to treat each other with the utmost respect - which clearly he failed to do repeatedly.

"We are currently recruiting new officers and I would hope that potential candidates will be reassured that we will not tolerate anyone who thinks it is acceptable to act in this way."