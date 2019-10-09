Image copyright South Beds News Agency/BBC Image caption A member of the public reported seeing a grey hoodie linked to missing Leah Croucher near the Blue Lagoon in Bletchley

Police officers are searching a lake in connection with the disappearance of a woman almost eight months ago.

Leah Croucher, 20, went missing while walking to work in Milton Keynes on 15 February.

Thames Valley Police is searching the lake and surrounding area at the Blue Lagoon in Bletchley.

The force said a member of the public reported seeing a grey hoodie, which police believe may be linked to Leah, in the area.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police previously released images of boots and the "distinctive" hoodie Leah Croucher was wearing

Det Supt Andy Howard said: "I would like to remind people of the distinctive grey 'Stewartby Taekwondo' hoodie with a colourful logo that Leah was wearing at the time she went missing.

"The Blue Lagoon is a popular public area and if anybody has any information that they believe may be relevant to Leah's disappearance they will be able to speak to police officers in the area over the coming days."

Mr Howard said the search of the area could take "up to 10 days".

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Specialist police search officers are being supported by an underwater search team

Miss Croucher was last seen by her parents at their home in Quantock Crescent in Milton Keynes at 22:00 GMT on 14 February.

Earlier in the evening she told them she was meeting a friend, but police said that was not the case and have appealed for information on where she was between 18:00 and 19:15.

CCTV showed her walking down Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, believed to be in the direction of her work, at about 08:15 the next day.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption A CCTV image of Leah Croucher walking to work on the day she disappeared

Three people reported possible sightings near Furzton Lake between 09:30 and 11:15.

All three described her as being on her phone and two said they saw a female who was visibly angry, upset and crying.

Despite extensive searches, poster and media appeals there have been no confirmed sightings and no leads.

Thames Valley Police is still appealing for information regarding Leah's "movements and whereabouts" on the 14 and 15 February.