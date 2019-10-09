Image copyright Wishaw Wycombe Wanderers Image caption Wishaw Wycombe Wanderers is comprised of girls, boys and men's teams

A Scottish football club named after an English club more than 300 miles away is celebrating 25 years of raising eyebrows with their "unusual" moniker.

Wishaw Wycombe Wanderers, of Lanarkshire, chose their name after a co-founder spoke with a youth officer at their near-namesake in Bucks.

The decision was also influenced by the recent invention of the world wide web, which matched their initials.

The club president said they often get asked "where does the name from?".

The Caledonian League Premier Division amateur club has 18 teams encompassing boys, girls and men's football, with about 300 players.

Its famous former players includes Scotland international Stephen O'Donnell and Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker James Keatings.

Image copyright Wishaw Wycombe Wanderers Image caption Wishaw Wycombe Wanderers are one of the largest community clubs in Lanarkshire

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The original Wycombe Wanderers are currently second in the third tier of English football

President Alex Richardson said the club came into being in the aftermath of the closure of the Ravenscraig Steelworks in nearby Motherwell in 1992, and the founding group decided to "do something positive for the area".

One of the co-founder's brothers went to school in Wishaw with a man called Jim Melvin, a youth development officer at Wycombe Wanderers in England, who were then a non-league team.

Mr Richardson said: "After speaking with Jim, the lads decided to use Wishaw Wycombe Wanderers as their name, and of course the abbreviation of WWW was also quite relevant because the world wide web hadn't long been invented."

And Mr Richardson, who has been involved with the club for two decades, said he looks out for their English counterparts' results and knows "the very famous striker" Adebayo Akinfenwa, known in football as "The Beast" for his strength.

But he added "it would be great to get some tighter ties with Wycombe Wanderers".

The BBC has approached Wycombe Wanderers, Bucks for their perspective on the 25th anniversary of their Scottish namesake.