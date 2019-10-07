Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to reports of a fight outside Costcutter in Broad Street, Chesham

A man has been charged after three people were injured with a substance, believed to be bleach.

Officers were called to Broad Street in Chesham, Buckinghamshire at about 21:15 BST on Saturday to reports of a fight outside Costcutter, police said.

Mark Thomas, 51, of The Chase, Chesham, has been charged with three counts of throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mr Thomas will appear before magistrates in High Wycombe later.

Thames Valley Police said when officers arrived at the scene, three people were suffering from the effects of bleach coming into contact with them.

A 34-year-old man was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital with injuries to his eyes and a 48-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were treated at the scene by ambulance and fire crews.

Detective Insp Carl Wilson said: "The victims have had a corrosive substance, believed to be bleach, thrown at them during the incident and all have required treatment."