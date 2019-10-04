Image copyright Geograph/Thomas Nugent Image caption Aaron Irvine was jailed for eight years and four months at Luton Crown Court

A man who sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl after she spurned him on Snapchat has been jailed for eight years and four months.

Aaron Irvine, 19, of Bedford, was dressed in black and carrying a "rape kit" when he went to the girl's home.

He was convicted at Luton Crown Court in July of sexual assault and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Judge Barbara Mensah said the assault in January was a "planned operation", calling him "a dangerous individual".

"It's quite clear you have developed an obsession for the girl. You had an obsession with her and you were infatuated with her," she said.

Irvine, of Thor Drive, had also admitted common assault and possessing a bladed article. He was cleared of attempted rape.

'Revulsion, anger and fear'

The court heard the day before Irvine's attack, he had sent the girl a Snapchat message asking if she had a boyfriend.

She said she was "out of a relationship" and he replied with "well, I'm known to be very good at making girls happy".

The girl "wasn't comfortable" with the response, she said.

The next day on 2 January he arrived at the girl's house in Bedfordshire armed with a hunting knife and carrying a bag containing rope, tape, a black utility belt, wet wipes and a change of clothing.

She described it as a "rape kit" and said she felt "revulsion, anger and fear" when he came to her home, where she was with a friend.

Once inside the property, Irvine began caressing the girls at knifepoint and sexually touched the girl who had rebuffed him.

When her friend kicked him in the groin, the girls escaped.

Irvine ran into nearby woods and changed clothing, but was arrested by police shortly afterwards.