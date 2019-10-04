Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Louise Lotz was found with head injuries outside her home

A woman accused of killing her next-door-neighbour is to be assessed to see if she is fit to plead to the charge.

Debby Foxwell, 40, of Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, is charged with the murder of Louise Lotz, 64, who was found with serious head injuries outside their homes in August.

She has also been charged with aggravated burglary at Ms Lotz's home.

Ms Foxwell was remanded in custody by St Albans Crown Court while a psychiatric report is prepared.

Ms Lotz was a former Liberal Democrat councillor on Welwyn Hatfield Council and later joined the Green Party.

She was found collapsed in a grassy area on Fordwich Road at about 20:00 BST on 24 August. She was treated by paramedics at the scene but died a short while later.

At a court hearing, Ms Foxwell's barrister Warwick Aleeson asked Judge Michael Kay QC for the charges not be put to her at this stage.

She is now due to enter pleas in January.