Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption William Taylor was reported missing on 4 June 2018

A man accused of murdering his partner's estranged husband told her he would "get rid of him" to sexually arouse her, a court has heard.

The body of farmer William Taylor, 69, was found in a river near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, in February - eight months after he was reported missing.

Paul Cannon, 54, of Hitchin, told a jury at St Albans Crown Court he had no intention of harming Mr Taylor.

Mr Cannon, Mr Taylor's estranged wife and another man all deny murder.

Mr Taylor, known as Bill, disappeared from Harkness Hall, Gosmore, and was reported missing by his lodger on 4 June.

His body was then found in the River Hiz on 13 February.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police officers searched a farm belonging to his estranged wife Angela Taylor

Partners Mr Cannon and Angela Taylor, 53, of Charlton Road, Charlton, had a "venomous hatred" for Mr Taylor because he would not agree to her request for a divorce, the prosecution allege.

Mr Cannon asked his colleague, 60-year-old Gwyn Griffiths, of Lucy Avenue, Folkestone, to find a hitman, the court heard.

It was also told Mr Cannon and Mrs Taylor sent each other graphic messages about "the best way" to kill the farmer.

Messages read to the court included references to pickaxes, chainsaws and barbed wire.

Giving evidence, Mr Cannon told the jury: "I would say I want to get rid of him and I knew it excited her."

He added it was a "little fantasy" he and his lover "got off on".

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption William Taylor was reported missing by his lodger

He went on to tell the jury he and Mrs Taylor started a sexual relationship in November 2017 and she had confided in him about feeling aggrieved at the way her husband and his family had treated her.

"When we were having sex it would be like a relief for her to let everything out and to tell me what they had done to her and God knows what. She liked me listening," he said.

"It acted like a sedative, she was like a different person afterwards."

Mr Cannon, Mr Griffiths, and Mrs Taylor all deny murder and conspiracy to murder. The two men also deny arson of the farmer's Land Rover.

The trial continues.