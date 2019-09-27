Image caption The Houghton Regis Academy could close by August 2021

A school could close down after new housing that would have allowed it to grow has not been built.

The trust that runs Houghton Regis Academy in Bedfordshire has told parents it is unviable due to low pupil numbers.

It said the building of 7,500 homes has not happened quickly enough.

Central Bedfordshire Council, which does not run the school, said it would advise the government it should not close until a new school is built.

Houghton Regis Academy opened in 2012 as a middle school for years 5-8 and converted to a secondary school for years 7-11 in 2015, with a view to providing places for the new housing estates.

Ofsted rated the school as inadequate during its last inspection in January 2019, when it had 317 pupils.

Image caption The trust which runs the school said it had trouble recruiting and keeping a "sufficient number of high quality specialist staff"

Greenwood Academies Trust, which runs the school, wrote to parents telling them closure by summer 2021 was "under consideration".

It said pupil numbers were too low to "enable the recruitment and retention of a sufficient number of high quality specialist staff" and it had a deficit of more than £1.1m.

It said the Department for Education (DfE) had agreed to the request "in principle" and there would be a period of consultation.

Community impact

Clare Copleston, parent of a year 9 pupil, said: "If this new school isn't built and the current school closes, where will we put the children?"

Councillor Sue Clark, responsible for education at the council, said "potential closure is unsettling for everyone" and it had "accelerated the need to bring forward building a new school".

"We will be seeking authority to progress with this on the Kingsland campus [part of The Chiltern School next to the academy] at Executive next month," she said.

She said they would be "advising the DfE that Houghton Regis Academy should not close until we can lead on building a new school".

The BBC has asked the school and the Academies Trust for further comment about the letter sent to parents.