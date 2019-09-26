Image copyright SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY Image caption The man who was driving the car was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew before being airlifted to hospital

Drugs and a weapon have been seized by officers investigating the shooting of a driver who subsequently crashed the vehicle into a house.

The black Toyota Auris burst into flames after hitting the terraced row in Princess Street, Luton, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.

The driver remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Armed police searched a property on the same street on Tuesday night and seized a number of items.

Bedfordshire Police said a 24-year-old Luton man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder had been been released without charge.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Jerry Waite said the force believed the incident "could be drugs-related".

"We continue to gather evidence," he said. "Princess Street remains closed while our enquiries are ongoing."

He said a group of football supporters in the area are not believed to be involved but they are "keen to hear from any of them if they saw anyone in the vicinity of Princess Street or Wellington Street, or anyone who was running from the direction of Princess Street".

Image copyright SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY Image caption The incident happened two streets away from the town's central police station