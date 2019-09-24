Image copyright AboutMiltonKeynes.co.uk Image caption Bales of recycled paper were used at the base of the Utopia Station structure

Part of a town centre art sculpture made of recycled paper is to be removed after it was revealed people's private information could be seen.

About 40 large blocks of the material were used to weigh down scaffolding around the Utopia Station tower in Milton Keynes.

The Sun said they included un-shredded medical records of NHS patients.

Milton Keynes Council said it "immediately covered the bales" and was arranging their removal.

"We were appalled to learn personal details were visible in a display of recycled paper," an authority spokeswoman said.

"We've asked the supplier of the bales to investigate, as it falls far short of our expectations."

The Utopia Station structure in Midsummer Boulevard is the centrepiece of the town's Festival of Creative Urban Living and is described as a "triumphant, colourful tower, with far-reaching views" across the town.

Blocks of shredded paper were used as a ballast for the structure and were supplied by CS Recycling in Hertfordshire.

The company insisted the paper bales had "only passed through" their depot after being processed by other recycling companies and brokers.

"To our knowledge the bales were 100% shredded paper and labels," a spokeswoman for the firm said.

"We bought this shredded paper in bales as waste paper, not 'paper for shredding', which is a key difference.

"CS Recycling was solely organising the recycling of the bales not the destruction of the data contained within the bales."