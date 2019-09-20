Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Jacek Tchorzewski was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to ten counts of collecting terrorist information

A neo-Nazi who "dreamed" of carrying out a terrorist attack has been jailed for possessing bomb-making manuals and instructions on how to make firearms.

Jacek Tchorzewski, 18, of High Wycombe, was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting ten counts of collecting terrorist information.

The Old Bailey heard he was connected to a convicted terrorist who had encouraged an attack on Prince Harry.

The Polish national also had a "keen interest" in weapons, it heard.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Jacek Tchorzewski had a selfie with convicted terrorist Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski on his phone, the court heard

Judge Anuja Dhir QC said Tchorzewski held "far right extremist views" and was an "offender of particular concern".

She also said he had a "keen interest in weaponry and explosives websites" and was connected to convicted terrorist Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, who encouraged an attack on Prince Harry and was jailed in June.

The court was also told he had links to the extreme-right group Sonnenkrieg Division and had posted about it on social media.

Image copyright LDN Image caption Jacek Tchorzewski was arrested at London Luton Airport on 20 February before he could board a flight to Poland, police said

During his arrest at Luton Airport in February, detectives recovered an "enormous amount" of documents, including "DIY manuals" showing how to make explosives and weapons, the court heard.

It was also told that whilst he was on remand a notebook was found in his prison cell where he had written: "Let's fill our hearts with terror and London's streets with blood."

In another document Tchorzewski described himself as "the most radical Nazi", who related to "other instances of alienated individuals filled with blessed hatred towards humanity, such as cults, terrorist organizations, or lone instances of serial killers",

In a voice recording he said it was his "dream" to carry out an attack and "plan some terrorism", the court heard.