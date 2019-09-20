Image copyright Contributed Image caption One of the ambulance paramedics was left with bruised eyes after an assault

A man has been jailed for 10 months for assaulting two on-duty paramedics.

John Murphy, 47, of Maidstone Road, north London, carried out the attacks in Hitchin, Hertfordshire.

The pair were hurt after being called to deal with a person who was unwell in Sun Street, on 16 June, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) said.

The NHS trust described the attack as a "very distressing incident". Murphy admitted the offences at St Albans Crown Court.

Dr Tom Davis, EEAS medical director, said: "It is unacceptable that ambulance staff are subjected to violence when they are trying to do their best for patients.

"We hope this custodial sentence will stop this man and others from being aggressive towards our staff in the future."

Murphy was charged with assault by beating an emergency worker and assault causing actual bodily harm.