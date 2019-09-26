How Milton Keynes became UK's 'skate capital'

These are external links and will open in a new window
When skateboarding began to kickflip its way into youth culture in the 1980s, its unlikely UK hotbed was a concrete-clad new town in Buckinghamshire. But the smooth surfaces and urban obstacles of Milton Keynes have proved fertile ground for generations of boarders - a legacy celebrated by a new arts programme this autumn.
MK Skate includes photographic exhibitions, street art displays, demonstrations and guided tours around its most significant skateboarding sites.
Its organisers want to demonstrate how Milton Keynes has earned itself the title of the UK's skate capital, and switch up negative perceptions of the town.
The hope is to get people to see skateboarding a little differently, and appreciate its "artistry and self-expression", said Mr Lindsell.
The programme and exhibition has been funded by a £97,800 National Lottery grant and Milton Keynes Council.