A man accused of claiming a £2.5m jackpot with a fake lottery ticket was helped by a National Lottery operator employee, a court heard.

Edward Putman, 54, from Kings Langley, denies committing fraud by false representation after allegedly claiming £2,525,485 with a faked ticket in 2009.

St Albans Crown Court heard he was helped by Camelot insider Giles Knibbs, who knew how to cheat the system.

The alleged fraud came to light after Mr Knibbs took his own life.

Camelot 'conned'

Prosecutor James Keeley told the court Giles Knibbs worked for Camelot in Watford between 2004 and 2010 and his role in the fraud detection department allowed him the opportunity to create the false ticket, which he gave to the defendant to cash in.

Mr Putman, of Station Road, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, came forward with the ticket, of which the original had been bought in the Co-op at St John's Road, Worcester, and claimed the prize from the 11 March 2009 draw on 28 August, just before the six-month deadline.

"He did not hold the winning ticket, but a forgery created by Mr Knibbs," the prosecutor said.

The genuine winning ticket has never been found.

Mr Keeley told the jury the fraud came to light after Giles Knibbs, from Bricket Wood in Hertfordshire, died at Ivinghoe Beacon in Buckinghamshire on 5 October 2015.

The court was told Mr Knibbs did not feel he had received his fair share of the jackpot and they had a bitter argument in June 2015.

It led Mr Putman to make allegations of burglary, blackmail and criminal damage against Giles Knibbs, who was arrested, Mr Keeley said.

Mr Keeley said the ticket submitted by the defendant was badly damaged, "lacking the entire bottom section" but on 8 September, Camelot decided he was the genuine winner and paid out.

"They had been conned," the prosecutor said.

The trial continues.